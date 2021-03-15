Advertisement

Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA

By KPNX Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (KPNX) - A 12-year-old girl from Arizona is set to attend college with plans to become a NASA scientist after graduation.

At 12 years old, Alena Wicker is well on her way to achieving her dreams at Arizona State University. She graduated from high school this year, acing all her homeschool classes quickly. She will start college classes this summer with a goal to work for NASA as an engineer.

“I just had a goal that I wanted to get to,” Alena said. “I always dreamed of being an engineer because throughout my life, I liked building.”

Alena’s passion for building started with Lego sets when she was an infant.

“At 4 years old, she said, ‘Mommy, I’m going to work for NASA, and I’m going to go up there.’ She would point to the stars,” said her mother, Daphne McQuarter. “She just had a gift for numbers and Legos and science, so I started nurturing that gift.”

One to exceed expectations, Alena will be double majoring in astronomical and planetary science and chemistry. If all goes well, she’ll be done with college at 16 and off to NASA that same year. Her goal is to build rovers, like the one sent to Mars in the Perseverance mission.

“I’ll be driving one of those future space mobiles by the time I graduate college,” Alena said. “It doesn’t matter what your age is or what you’re planning to do. Go for it, dream, then accomplish it.”

Her next challenge is building her online presence by launching a podcast.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony was up early and managed to see the rocket launch from the Cave Spring area of Roanoke...
Rocket launch puts on a pre-dawn light show Sunday
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office recommends you slow down and pull over into a well-lit...
Deputies on lookout for police impersonator in Botetourt County
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Courtesy Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday
Two large spring systems bring rain to our region this week.
Cool start to the week with wet weather likely

Latest News

The 12-year-old will be double majoring in astronomical and planetary science and chemistry. If...
12-year-old to attend Ariz. college with hopes of becoming NASA engineer
Jose Villarruel, a substitute teacher and tutor, received a $27,000 check from a former student...
Substitute teacher living in his car surprised with $27,000 from former students
The substitute teacher has been living in his car for about eight years in order to help...
Former students gift struggling substitute teacher $27,000 on his birthday
As Yvette Camacho wheeled her newborn daughter, Emery, out of the hospital, it signaled the end...
‘It’s really a miracle’: Mom reunites with newborn daughter after battle with COVID-19