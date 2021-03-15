Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt

By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was killed and an officer was injured after a shootout in Nashville Friday.

According to a video press release, the exchange of gunfire occurred the morning of March 12 in a parking lot near Brick Church Pike and Ewing Drive.

The video shows a woman who was initially compliant as offers informed her she was being stopped due to multiple outstanding warrants. As they searched her bag, officers found what they believed to be marijuana.

When the officer attempted to place the woman under arrest, the video shows that she avoided the officer until he deployed a stun gun as she sat in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Then, the officer can be heard warning the woman to drop her weapon before shots are fired both by the officer and the woman.

The woman then drives away from the scene as the officer called for help.

MNPD said the officer was hit in the abdomen by a bullet that went under his bulletproof vest. He was hospitalized due to his injuries.

The woman later died of her injuries at a nearby hospital.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the officer’s use of force according to Tennessee protocol.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony was up early and managed to see the rocket launch from the Cave Spring area of Roanoke...
Rocket launch puts on pre-dawn light show
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office recommends you slow down and pull over into a well-lit...
Deputies on lookout for police impersonator in Botetourt County
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Courtesy Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday
File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident

Latest News

103-Year-Old COVID-19 Vaccine On Her Birthday
103-Year-Old COVID-19 Vaccine On Her Birthday
This banner is now outside of the Berglund Center, where many vaccines have been given out.
Southwest Virginia localities put banners up thanking VDH workers
Courtesy Roanoke FireEMS
Crews respond to Bedford scene of overturned propane tanker
103-year-old Pauline Kincer received a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday.
103-year-old Roanoke woman gets COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday
Ozmeik Clements was in court twice Monday. The first time was so he could make a not guilty...
Roanoke man pleads not guilty, changes mind and pleads guilty to murder charge