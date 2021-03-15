Advertisement

Lexington, KY police officer resigns after using N-word, going into home unauthorized

Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver(WKYT/Nick Oliver)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer has resigned.

Our media partner, The Lexington-Herald Leader, reports Officer Tanner Kirby was accused of using a racial slur and going into a home without authorization.

Kirby resigned on February 8 before disciplinary proceedings against him were finalized.

According to the Herald-Leader, Kirby used the “N-word” around other officers back in October 2020. Kirby told investigators he was repeating words in a song.

The other incident happened on November 6, 2020.

The Herald-Leader reports officers were trying to find someone who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant. Kirby was told by supervisors that they had no cause to enter a home, but Kirby and another officer went in anyway through an unlocked back door, weapons drawn.

A woman and two children were inside the home.

As the result of investigations into both incidents, it was recommended by investigators that Kirby be charged with official misconduct.

Since he resigned prior to the end of the investigation, it’s not clear what kind of punishment Kirby would have faced.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony was up early and managed to see the rocket launch from the Cave Spring area of Roanoke...
Rocket launch puts on pre-dawn light show
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office recommends you slow down and pull over into a well-lit...
Deputies on lookout for police impersonator in Botetourt County
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Courtesy Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday
File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident

Latest News

Man found guilty of child pornography charges; murder trial awaits
County Line Flea Market
County Line Flea Market owner says no concerns after Sunday incident
Party leaders voted to hold an unassembled convention in May.
Virginia GOP finalizes nomination process; Liberty University could still see delegates
Radford-Fairfax St Arrests
Two Virginia sheriffs to pull inmates out of troubled regional jail