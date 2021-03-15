Advertisement

Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(John Raoux/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask.

According to an arrest report released Monday, 51-year-old Kelly McKin is facing a charge of battery following the encounter last month.

According to the report, Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask.

McKin told her he would once he was inside the Contemporary Resort.

When Goldstein told him Disney’s policy required masks to be worn at all times, deputies say McKin then spat on her.

McKin has denied spitting at Goldstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony was up early and managed to see the rocket launch from the Cave Spring area of Roanoke...
Rocket launch puts on pre-dawn light show
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office recommends you slow down and pull over into a well-lit...
Deputies on lookout for police impersonator in Botetourt County
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Courtesy Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday
File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo a placard is displayed with an image of the late U.S....
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Man found guilty of child pornography charges; murder trial awaits
This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement