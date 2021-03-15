Man found guilty of child pornography charges; murder trial awaits

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Montgomery County man is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty on five charges connected to the death of his girlfriend’s two-year-old boy.

A jury voted unanimously Monday to convict McKenzie Hellman of:

- Being an accessory to forceable sodomy of a child younger than 13

- Animate object sexual penetration with an object of a child younger than 13

- Producing child pornography

- Reproducing child pornography

- Possessing child pornography

Hellman will be given a separate trial for murder.

Little Steven Meek II died in January 2019 from brutal blunt force trauma. Her mother, Kayla Nicole Thomas, faces similar charges related to the little boy, but she is not being tried for the death.

Click here to view previous stories related to this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.