Southwest Virginia localities put banners up thanking VDH workers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Healthcare workers in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health districts are getting some appreciation.

Localities in the cities of Roanoke, Salem, Botetourt, Alleghany and Craig Counties put up banners Monday at health departments. The goal is to uplift Virginia Department of Health employees while they administer vaccines.

“We truly appreciate all their hard work, their efforts, I mean, some people are working seven days a week and just putting in huge amounts of hours, and it really is very tiresome,” David Hoback, Chief of Roanoke Fire-EMS, said.

The banners thank both staff and volunteers.

