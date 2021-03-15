Advertisement

Southwest Virginia localities put banners up thanking VDH workers

This banner is now outside of the Berglund Center, where many vaccines have been given out.
This banner is now outside of the Berglund Center, where many vaccines have been given out.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Healthcare workers in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health districts are getting some appreciation.

Localities in the cities of Roanoke, Salem, Botetourt, Alleghany and Craig Counties put up banners Monday at health departments. The goal is to uplift Virginia Department of Health employees while they administer vaccines.

“We truly appreciate all their hard work, their efforts, I mean, some people are working seven days a week and just putting in huge amounts of hours, and it really is very tiresome,” David Hoback, Chief of Roanoke Fire-EMS, said.

The banners thank both staff and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony was up early and managed to see the rocket launch from the Cave Spring area of Roanoke...
Rocket launch puts on pre-dawn light show
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office recommends you slow down and pull over into a well-lit...
Deputies on lookout for police impersonator in Botetourt County
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Courtesy Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday
File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident

Latest News

103-Year-Old COVID-19 Vaccine On Her Birthday
103-Year-Old COVID-19 Vaccine On Her Birthday
Courtesy Roanoke FireEMS
Crews respond to Bedford scene of overturned propane tanker
103-year-old Pauline Kincer received a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday.
103-year-old Roanoke woman gets COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday
Ozmeik Clements was in court twice Monday. The first time was so he could make a not guilty...
Roanoke man pleads not guilty, changes mind and pleads guilty to murder charge