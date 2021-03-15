Advertisement

Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police have arrested ten people on several charges connected to an incident February 22, and are still looking for three people.

The incident involving students from Radford University took place off-campus.

These ten were arrested for Breaking and Entering, Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering, Assault by Mob, Felony Destruction of Property, Conspiracy to Commit Destruction of Property, Felony Destruction of Property and Conspiracy to Commit Destruction of Property:

Martin Connor Curviello, 19

Logan Michael Hall, 19

Garrett Nathan Kaplan, 21

Joshua Dixon Markwood, 20

Jacob Matthew McDonough, 22

Nicholas T Ortiz:, 20

Trenton Pettigrew, 22

Joel Zair Varone, 21

Scott Alexander Volles, 21

Trey W. Walters, 21

All are being held on secure bonds at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Still wanted are Dominic Lee Barbour, 21, Corey Johnson, 20 and Reese Noel 19.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

