Two Virginia sheriffs to pull inmates out of troubled regional jail

(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia sheriffs plan to pull their inmates out of a troubled regional jail. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the decision by sheriffs in Norfolk and Chesapeake will leave the Hampton Roads Regional Jail without inmates from three of the five cities that pay to house people there.

The sheriffs cite inadequate staffing levels and the recent loss of its accreditation. The jail has been on a downward spiral since 2015.

The American Correctional Association recently revoked its accreditation of the jail, citing “continuous deaths” and a U.S. Department of Justice consent decree among its reasons.

Since 2008, at least 53 people have died in the jail.

It has over 100 vacant jail officer positions.

