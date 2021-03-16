Advertisement

2 teens accused of setting N.Y. man on fire, killing him

A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.
A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.(Source: WHAM/CNN)
By WHAM staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire.

The attack happened Friday. According to investigators, the man was sitting in a chair in his apartment when a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old sprayed him with fluid and set him on fire.

The victim suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body. He was in the hospital for four days before he died.

The two boys involved were taken into custody and have been charged with assault and arson.

In the wake of the victim’s death, the Monroe county district attorney’s office plans to upgrade their charges.

Police are trying to figure out if the victim and suspects knew each other.

Copyright 2021 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Ozmeik Clements was in court twice Monday. The first time was so he could make a not guilty...
Roanoke man pleads not guilty, changes mind and pleads guilty to murder charge
Two Virginia sheriffs to pull inmates out of troubled regional jail
Neisha Ringgold (Norfolk), Celina Robinson (Leesville) and Kendra Luckett (Bristol) share their...
Virginians share frustrating experiences with Virginia Employment Commission

Latest News

Four Democratic candidates for Va. governor to meet in forum
Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU regulator ‘convinced’ AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk
Shawn Calloway mugshot/Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Lynchburg man convicted of 2020 abduction and assault
FILE - Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her...
Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy
This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen