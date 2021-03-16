Alleghany County Public Schools names new superintendent

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County Public Schools appointed its new superintendent at Monday night’s school board meeting. Kimberly Halterman takes over the job March 22.

She takes over from Director of Elementary Instruction Sherman B. Callahan, who has been acting superintendent since October, when the previous superintendent, Gene Kotulka, retired.

Halterman has 19 years of experience working in public education in Virginia, according to the district. She has served as a teacher in Botetourt County, and as an assistant principal and principal in Bedford County. She has been principal of elementary and secondary schools, most recently at the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center, formerly the Bedford Science and Technology Center, in Bedford County.

According to the district, “Her work in education includes leading a team that brought an elementary school to full accreditation, providing leadership to school-based special education programs, adding career and technical education opportunities, leading one of Virginia’s Governor’s Health Sciences Academies, and serving on the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals (VASSP) board. Halterman has most recently worked with the Virginia Department of Education in their career and technology education division.”

“I am honored to be entrusted with the leadership of Alleghany County Public Schools,” said Halterman. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work collaboratively with the school board, staff, and the community of the Alleghany Highlands. Having been raised here, I am quite blessed to have the opportunity to give back.”

Jacob Wright, chair of the Alleghany County School Board, said, “To find a candidate that was the hands down unanimous pick of our Board is a great feeling. To find a candidate that is not only the unanimous pick, but also a product of our school system, is monumental. Mrs. Halterman is the first full-time superintendent of Alleghany County Public Schools’ 200-year history to be educated in our school system.”

Halterman earned a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Psychology from Roanoke College, graduating at the top of her class, according to the district. Her recent educational attainments include two graduate certificates from the University of Virginia, one in human resources leadership and one in health care administration. Halterman is a graduate of Alleghany High School and was valedictorian of her class.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.