Alleghany County Schools appoints new superintendent

Kimberly Halterman
Kimberly Halterman
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County Public Schools is getting a new leader.

Kimberly Halterman has been appointed as superintendent.

She will officially start in the position Monday.

Halterman has worked in public education for 19 years, serving as a teacher in Botetourt County and a principal in Bedford County.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the leadership of Alleghany County Public Schools,” said Halterman. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work collaboratively with the school board, staff, and the community of the Alleghany Highlands. Having been raised here, I am quite blessed to have the opportunity to give back.”

Halterman also has ties to the area graduating from Alleghany high School at the top of her class before studying at Roanoke College and the University of Virginia.

