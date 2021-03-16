Advertisement

Appomattox County supervisors table discussion over supplementing school budget

Appomattox County Public Schools
Appomattox County Public Schools(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appomattox County supervisors tabled a discussion about supplementing more funds to the school system Monday.

Appomattox County Public Schools originally asked for $5.9 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Only $5.5 million was appropriated.

The county’s appropriation was what was required of the local match for school funding.

The school system is asking the board of supervisors for almost $400,000 to complete the original request.

They say the issue surrounds being able to get state funding without going over the county’s allocation.

“It’s more of an allowance above the minimum so that we don’t under-spend and not get our state money, we don’t over-spend and go beyond what the county has given us,” said Annette Bennett, superintendent.

The board will take up the matter at a later date.

