Carilion Children’s Tanglewood location to open in October

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Children’s new location at Tanglewood Mall is set to be complete in late summer 2021.

The Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center should be finished by August, with an official opening in early October.

“We cannot wait to open our doors this fall,” said Dr. Donald Kees, interim chair of Pediatrics for Carilion. “This facility signals a shift in access to care, offering a central access point for pediatric specialty services in our region.”

We're excited to announce that the Carilion Children's Tanglewood Center will officially open in early October! Acting as a one-stop shop, the center will bring world-class pediatric services under one roof. Read more: https://t.co/uFLt0FdJUM. pic.twitter.com/1JOfwPYSi0 — Carilion Clinic (@CarilionClinic) March 16, 2021

The building will house outpatient specialty practices and is designed to be easier for patients and their families to access expert care. Carilion Children’s says the center will bring world-class pediatric services under one roof, with a facility that features:

More than 77,000 square feet on two floors

14 pediatric specialties

Pediatric physical, occupational and speech therapies

Child life specialists

Imaging and laboratory services

Telemedicine

120 exam room and multiple consult rooms

700 parking spaces and a covered entrance with guest services support

Pediatric and adult dentistry

“In all this excitement, the goal remains the same,” said Dr. Kees. “We’re here to provide specialized care, close to home, for the children in our region.”

Carilion’s Ear, Nose and Throat practice will have an adjacent location that can be accessed within the mall.

Carilion Children's Tanglewood Center is set to open in October 2021. (Carilion)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.