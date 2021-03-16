Advertisement

Carilion Children’s Tanglewood location to open in October

Carilion Children's Tanglewood Center is set to open in October 2021.
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Children’s new location at Tanglewood Mall is set to be complete in late summer 2021.

The Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center should be finished by August, with an official opening in early October.

“We cannot wait to open our doors this fall,” said Dr. Donald Kees, interim chair of Pediatrics for Carilion. “This facility signals a shift in access to care, offering a central access point for pediatric specialty services in our region.”

The building will house outpatient specialty practices and is designed to be easier for patients and their families to access expert care. Carilion Children’s says the center will bring world-class pediatric services under one roof, with a facility that features:

  • More than 77,000 square feet on two floors
  • 14 pediatric specialties
  • Pediatric physical, occupational and speech therapies
  • Child life specialists
  • Imaging and laboratory services
  • Telemedicine
  • 120 exam room and multiple consult rooms
  • 700 parking spaces and a covered entrance with guest services support
  • Pediatric and adult dentistry

“In all this excitement, the goal remains the same,” said Dr. Kees. “We’re here to provide specialized care, close to home, for the children in our region.”

Carilion’s Ear, Nose and Throat practice will have an adjacent location that can be accessed within the mall.

Carilion Children's Tanglewood Center is set to open in October 2021.
