COVID-19 vaccination center opens in Danville with challenges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A community vaccination center opened in Danville at the site of the prior JCPenney at the Danville Mall on Monday along with some first day challenges regarding wait times.

The city is now reminding you that vaccinations are by appointment only.

If you do have an appointment, you are encouraged to come as close as possible to your scheduled time. Officials say that will minimize waits and help avoid overcrowding.

Everyone is asked to pre-register now with the health department so you get a vaccine when it is available to you.

