Advertisement

Danville baseball team introduces new name

Danville Otterbots logo
Danville Otterbots logo(Danville Otterbots)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s minor league baseball team has rolled out a new name, the Danville Otterbots.

According to team officials, the identity was “formed by ideas from fans and community members, and one that represents Danville and the Southside to the fullest extent.”

The team is set to usher in a new era of baseball and entertainment at American Legion Post 325 Field beginning this summer.

“When we got to Danville in January, the first thing we did was speak with members of City Council, local business owners and operators, leaders of civic organizations and nonprofits, and long-time fans of Danville Baseball. Those conversations made it very clear to us: the range of ideas for a new team identity was as wide as the Dan River and as far-reaching as the Appalachians,” said General Manager Austin Scher. “From there we started a two-week name-the-team community submission contest, during which we received over 600 name suggestions. From traditional, to modern, to outright wild and wacky--we saw the full spectrum of human imagination in those name submissions. Rather than choosing just one of those suggested names, we instead pulled several common themes and concepts to build an identity completely unique to Danville and the Southside.”

The name Otterbots comes from two themes the team heard in conversations with fans and saw in the name submission contest, according to team officials: the playfulness and symbolism of otters, and the future of STEM education and new industry across the southside.

The Otterbots’ primary blue is designed to “honor the Dan River and highlight the role it played in building the tobacco and textile industries that defined Danville for generations,” according to the team. The team’s secondary orange, featured in the otter’s eyes, is alligned with the color of the HOME sign, formerly above Dan River Fabrics, currently adorned in the River District on Main St.

The neon typeface, displayed on the team’s jerseys, is a tribute to two additional themes: the blur of the cars racing by at nearby speedways and race tracks, and the lights of Danville’s upcoming Caesars casino.

“We’re so grateful for the reception that we have received in Danville to this point, and are so pleased with the outcome from this community-driven process. Building an identity that involves so many different themes is truly remarkable,” said team owner and President Ryan Keur. “I’m so proud of Austin and know he’s going to continue to build a great team in Danville and further the mission of becoming a strong community steward.”

The community’s first chance to see the Otterbots in action will be Thursday, June 3, as the 2021 Appalachian League season kicks off in Danville. Made up of collegiate athletes from across the country, the revamped Appalachian League, led by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, will see the Otterbots play 27 home games from June - August.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Ozmeik Clements was in court twice Monday. The first time was so he could make a not guilty...
Roanoke man pleads not guilty, changes mind and pleads guilty to murder charge
Two Virginia sheriffs to pull inmates out of troubled regional jail
Neisha Ringgold (Norfolk), Celina Robinson (Leesville) and Kendra Luckett (Bristol) share their...
Virginians share frustrating experiences with Virginia Employment Commission

Latest News

Tech Women Draw Marquette in NCAA Tourney
Tech Women Draw Marquette in NCAA Tourney
Logan Thomas at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
Logan Thomas at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
Logan Thomas was back in the area Monday night at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas visits Roanoke Valley Sports Club
The Virginia Tech women are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006
Virginia Tech women headed to NCAA Tourney