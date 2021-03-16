Advertisement

Four Democratic candidates for Va. governor to meet in forum

Democratic voters will choose their nominee in a primary in June.
(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Four of the five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in this year’s race for Virginia governor are set to meet for an online candidate forum.

The event dubbed the “People’s Debate” is being hosted Tuesday night by progressive advocacy groups and will be available to stream online.

An organizer said Lee Carter, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Jennifer McClellan and Justin Fairfax would be participating, but Terry McAuliffe declined the invitation. All five candidates have committed to participating in four upcoming, televised debates being organized by the Democratic Party of Virginia.

Democratic voters will choose their nominee in a primary in June.

Most Read

File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Ozmeik Clements was in court twice Monday. The first time was so he could make a not guilty...
Roanoke man pleads not guilty, changes mind and pleads guilty to murder charge
Two Virginia sheriffs to pull inmates out of troubled regional jail
Neisha Ringgold (Norfolk), Celina Robinson (Leesville) and Kendra Luckett (Bristol) share their...
Virginians share frustrating experiences with Virginia Employment Commission

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election
Civil rights restored to more than 69,000 Virginians
Roanoke City Council votes to ban guns from buildings and parks
Party leaders voted to hold an unassembled convention in May.
Virginia GOP finalizes nomination process; Liberty University could still see delegates