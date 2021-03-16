Advertisement

Goodview man arrested in child pornography investigation

Perry Rose mugshot
Perry Rose mugshot(Southern VA Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Goodview man has been charged as part of an investigation by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Perry William “Bill” Rose, 70, is charged with possession of child pornography.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are part of the task force.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the task force at 434-534-9521, extension 225.

