Lynchburg man convicted of 2020 abduction and assault

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been found guilty of a 2020 abduction and assault that led to a standoff.

Shawn Calloway, Sr. was convicted of felony abduction and domestic assault and battery connected to an incident April 16, 2020 in Lynchburg. He was found not guilty of one felony count of strangulation.

Calloway was arrested by Lynchburg Police after a seven-hour standoff in which he barricaded himself in a home. Officers had been called to the home the night before for a report of domestic violence. The victim was found across the street, having used a neighbor’s phone to call for help.

The victim reported she was held against her will and beaten by Calloway. She was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

During trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court, the victim testified Calloway had punched her in the face, tied her up and threatened to kill her, tightening a coaxial cable around her throat.

Calloway’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19, 2021 in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

