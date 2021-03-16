Montgomery County Public Schools and Board of Supervisors to meet for joint budget meeting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools and the Board of Supervisors are a few hours from their annual joint budget meeting.

Leaders from both bodies will present their proposed budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

“They are going to go ahead and present their school budget to us. This is the first formal presentation that we have seen of their budget,” said Steve Fijalkowski, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

This year’s proposed budget for the county includes plans for continued investments in human and capital resources like public safety operations and schools.

“And then we move from there to getting an update on all the capital projects that are going on in the school division. They have three schools that are being upgraded or are remodeled,” said Fijalkowski.

Of the $4.9 million in additional county funding requested by the schools for fiscal year 2022, the County Administrator proposed new funding of $500,000 for the School Operating Fund, which represents 40% of the overall new revenue of the County’s General Fund. Although the recommendation does not fully fund the school’s request for operating funds, the county has increased local funding for the schools by over $8.4 million in the past five years for operations alone.

The proposed budget for all funds is $211 million and represents an increase of $1.7 million (0.8%) over the current fiscal year.

“There’s a couple of variables that we’re dealing with, number one. Our revenue increases this year was much smaller than it was affected by the by the pandemic,” said Fijalkowski.

Officials say the financial impact of the pandemic still lingers and it could affect the proposed budget.

“We’re probably going to have to play it by ear on some issues. And if things change, we’re going to have to change with it,” said Fijalkowski.

The next fiscal year begins July 1, 2021.

Once the Board has finalized the budget and tax rate for the next year, there will be a chance for comment at a public hearing April 8. Then April 19, the Board of Supervisors will vote to adopt the proposed budget and established tax rate.

You can view the entire proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.