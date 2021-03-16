Multiple license plates reported stolen throughout Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Numerous license plates were reported stolen over the past several months throughout Lynchburg.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, you can deter theft by using anti-tamper or anti-theft screws that are available locally for less than $10. These utilize a special tool for installation and removal and cannot be compromised with a standard screwdriver.

Anyone with a plate that was stolen can contact the Lynchburg Police to then have it flagged as stolen.

Anyone with helpful video from a security or doorbell camera can contact 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with helpful tips can contact Lynchburg Police at 434-455-6141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

