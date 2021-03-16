Advertisement

Police: Owner of dog training facility arrested, charged with animal cruelty

On March 8, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was notified regarding a possible case of animal cruelty involving a dog that had an untreated injury that exposed bone.
Courtesy Orange County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Orange County Sheriff's Office(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Police say the owner of a dog training facility has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

A search warrant for property and buildings located in the 3000 block of Pannell Lane in Orange County were obtained.

Police say the property and buildings are owned by Shawn Michael Deehan, 60, who is the owner and operator of “Global Dynamic Security” as well as “The Perfect Dog” which is reported to be a canine training facility.

Twelve dogs were seized during the search and were found in crates that were littered with feces and urine that caused urine burns to the skin, according to police.

The dogs did not have access to food or water and at least one dog was severely underweight with untreated injuries to all four feet which required emergency veterinary treatment.

Shawn Michael Deehan was arrested on one felony count of animal cruelty, with additional charges pending, police say.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Angie Bonner at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200.

