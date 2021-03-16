Advertisement

Radford brings LOVEworks installation to encourage visitors

A new Virginia LOVEworks mural has been installed in the city, and many are hopeful this will...
A new Virginia LOVEworks mural has been installed in the city, and many are hopeful this will encourage people to visit the community.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A new Virginia LOVEworks mural has been installed in the city, and many are hopeful this will encourage people to visit the community.

This is now one of more than 250 across the state that families can visit. It’s nestled in front of the city’s famous mural and iconic clock. Officials say the installation is a great way to represent Radford and to spur more foot traffic in the area businesses.

“The plain letters suit the setting where it is and then we’ve got our website VisitRadford.com to encourage people to find other things to do in Radford,” Director of Tourism Deb Cooney said.

You can go to virginia.org to find more of these LOVEworks installations and learn about other hometowns across the commonwealth.

