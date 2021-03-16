Regional airports see increase in travelers a year after the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travelers are taking to the sky with airports seeing more passengers come through their doors.

On Monday, TSA officers screened 1.2 million people, which is one of the highest volumes since the pandemic started over a year ago.

It’s a national trend that has trickled down to regional airports.

“I feel very comfortable about traveling,” Stephanie Peterson said.

Peterson just returned from a trip to Florida. She is one of the many travelers using the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to fly.

“People are tired of being stuck inside and they want to go and visit their family and friends and be with them,” Peterson said.

It’s that shift in mindset that is helping airports climb back after tough year.

“There was two days in April where we only had 25 passengers going out. So to see a completely empty parking lot was really, really hard,” Marketing and Air Service Development Director Brad Boettcher said.

Since then there has been ebbs and flows with the number of passengers, but this past week shows things trending in the right direction.

“We’ve had about 58 percent of the traffic we would normally carry,” Boettcher said. “I think people getting vaccines in arms is certainly helping, realizing air travel is safe and now that we have got warmer destinations that people can go to, we are starting to see people move.”

The Lynchburg Regional Airport is also seeing a boost.

“To see the flight screens in the terminal and all seven flights were listed. It was very nice to see that again,” Airport Director Andrew LaGala said.

Starting this month, the Lynchburg Regional Airport returned to its original pre-pandemic schedule.

The demand is coming back with more leisure travelers, LaGala said.

“We were averaging about 150, 170 passengers a day. Now we are averaging closer 200 passengers a day,” he said.

The type of traveler has changed through the pandemic. At the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport the majority of passengers pre-pandemic were traveling for business. Now most of the travelers are making trips or vacations for leisure.

