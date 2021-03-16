Advertisement

Roanoke City Council votes to ban guns from buildings and parks

More than 40 people called into the meeting to speak, with a majority in favor of the rule.
(WDBJ7)
By Eric Miller
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s City Council approved new gun control measures Monday night.

Effective immediately, people are banned from bringing guns into city buildings and parks. This includes the Berglund Center and the Roanoke Valley Gun Show.

Anyone caught violating it could face up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

More than 40 people called into the meeting to speak, with a majority in favor of the rule.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony was up early and managed to see the rocket launch from the Cave Spring area of Roanoke...
Rocket launch puts on pre-dawn light show
File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office recommends you slow down and pull over into a well-lit...
Deputies on lookout for police impersonator in Botetourt County
Courtesy Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Multiple vehicles involved in Fries brush fire Sunday

Latest News

Southwest Virginia Ballet dancers enjoy dancing outside at Eureka Park Recreation Center.
PLAY Roanoke and Southwest Virginia Ballet host Dance Around the World
This spot is just one of 10 different locations included in the Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt in...
Downtown Roanoke Inc. hosting leprechaun scavenger hunt
Sunday declared day of remembrance for Virginians lost to COVID-19
A nonprofit that works to prevent child abuse in the community is hosting its largest...
NRV CARES hosts 21st annual gala and auction