Roanoke City Council votes to ban guns from buildings and parks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s City Council approved new gun control measures Monday night.

Effective immediately, people are banned from bringing guns into city buildings and parks. This includes the Berglund Center and the Roanoke Valley Gun Show.

Anyone caught violating it could face up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

More than 40 people called into the meeting to speak, with a majority in favor of the rule.

