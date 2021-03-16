Salem developer, community leader Luke Waldrop dies at 97

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Developer Luke Waldrop, who built many of Salem’s commercial and residential buildings, died Friday.

He was 97 years old.

Waldrop was familiar to television viewers. His image was included in commercials for Spartan Square Shopping Center, which he owned.

WDBJ7 interviewed him in 2019, when he and members of his family were the first to drive across the new Franklin Road bridge, near the Roanoke neighborhood where he grew up. He was among the first to cross the previous bridge when it was completed in 1936.

But Waldrop was best-known for his work in Salem and Roanoke County, developing commercial real estate and hundreds of homes.

Monday afternoon, an old friend told us it would be hard to find anyone who played a bigger role in developing Salem.

