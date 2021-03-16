Showers exit this morning, but clouds remain today

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 11AM for parts of West Virginia as well as Bath and Highland counties in Virginia. Showers and a wintry mix continue to exit this morning. Some higher elevations may see some freezing drizzle with a light glaze possible, but impacts are limited to elevated surfaces (bridges and overpasses).

TUESDAY

Showers continue to move through this morning and will continue to exit by mid to late morning. Any impacts are fairly limited. Just watch for isolated slick spots on sidewalks, bridges and overpasses. High pressure will build south across the area late Tuesday afternoon with any showers tapering off. It will be another cool afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will generally be in the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday remains dry with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s with low 60s in the Piedmont.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

A stronger system will develop and spread rain northward into the region Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain will likely last throughout Thursday before tapering off late Friday afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible.

1″ to 3″ of rain is possible

Conditions need to be monitored for flooding

Thunder and severe weather cannot be ruled out Thursday

The back side on this system could continue to bring some showers and lots of cloud coverage for Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s and lower 50.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be quite seasonable with increasing sunshine and highs in the mid-50s.

