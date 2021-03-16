Advertisement

Two more arrested in connection with Radford incident; one sought

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police have arrested two more of the 13 people sought in connection with a February off-campus incident involving Radford University students.

Dominic Lee Barbour, 21 and Reese Noel, 19, are in custody, marking 12 arrests thus far. Corey Johnson is still being sought.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

Charges include Breaking and Entering, Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering, Assault by Mob, Felony Destruction of Property, Conspiracy to Commit Destruction of Property, Felony Destruction of Property and Conspiracy to Commit Destruction of Property:

All the arrested suspects are being held on secure bonds at New River Valley Regional Jail.

