Virginia Tech Women Headed to NCAA Tourney

Blacksburg, VA(WDBJ) -The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team is going dancing. The Hokies got to hear their name called Monday night during ESPN’s reveal of the 64-team bracket. The Hokies, 14-9, will be the seven seed in the River Walk Region and will matchup with Marquette on Sunday at 12 pm. The bid signals the tenth time in program history that the Hokies will participate in the signature event of the college basketball season, and the first since 2006. The 2020-21 season featured an expected 20-game ACC schedule for the first time and a 25-game slate. Tech, one of the only ACC teams to not have to pause operations, finished 8-8 in the league and earned the seven seed in the ACC Tournament, defeating Miami in the second round of the tournament before falling to eventual champion NC State. This season the Hokies saw two student-athletes selected to the ACC’s First Team, a first for the program, Elizabeth Kitley and Aisha Sheppard.

The two ranked second and third in the ACC in scoring, forming the most formidable duo in the conference. Sheppard, one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters broke her own single season record at Tech with 85 triples this season vaulting her to first all-time with 304. Her total is the seventh most in ACC history. Kitley was among the league leaders in points, rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage along with leading the ACC with 13 double-doubles. She has been named a top five finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award which honors the top center in the nation.

