Washington Football Team Tight End Logan Thomas Visits Roanoke Valley Sports Club

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas was back in the region Monday night as the guest speaker at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. The former Brookville Bee and Virginia Tech quarterback has emerged as a reliable weapon at tight end for Washington. He caught 72 passes last season and was a huge reason the team made the playoffs. He was glad to be back in his old stomping grounds tonight as he tries to catch his breath this offseason.

“This area will always be home to me no matter what happens in my life,” he said. “This area will be home. It’s what raised me and made me the person I am. I’m very thankful for everybody who came out tonight and who has always supported me all my years. I couldn’t ask for anything more from Brookville to Virginia Tech and now with the team. I’m super blessed and super thankful.”

