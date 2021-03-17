Advertisement

15-year-old girl reported missing out of Carroll County

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 276-728-4146.
Courtesy the Hillsville Police Department
Courtesy the Hillsville Police Department(Hillsville Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amanda Everhart, 15, was reported missing Tuesday after attending Carroll County High School and not returning home on the bus.

According to the Hillsville Police Department, Amanda is 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 276-728-4146.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident
Ozmeik Clements was in court twice Monday. The first time was so he could make a not guilty...
Roanoke man pleads not guilty, changes mind and pleads guilty to murder charge
Two Virginia sheriffs to pull inmates out of troubled regional jail
Neisha Ringgold (Norfolk), Celina Robinson (Leesville) and Kendra Luckett (Bristol) share their...
Virginians share frustrating experiences with Virginia Employment Commission

Latest News

Debate continues after decision to ban guns from city property
The Roanoke housing authority brought vaccines to residents 65 and older, during vaccine...
Housing authority residents receive vaccinations
Nancy Agee sits down with WDBJ7 to discuss a year of life during a pandemic
Carilion Clinic CEO and president Nancy Agee reflects on pandemic
Rain early Thursday is followed by scattered, storm storms during the afternoon.
Tuesday, March 16 - Evening Forecast