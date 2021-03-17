15-year-old girl reported missing out of Carroll County
Anyone with helpful tips can contact 276-728-4146.
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amanda Everhart, 15, was reported missing Tuesday after attending Carroll County High School and not returning home on the bus.
According to the Hillsville Police Department, Amanda is 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with helpful tips can contact 276-728-4146.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.