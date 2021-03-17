15-year-old girl reported missing out of Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amanda Everhart, 15, was reported missing Tuesday after attending Carroll County High School and not returning home on the bus.

According to the Hillsville Police Department, Amanda is 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 276-728-4146.

