7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors have left seven people dead, many of them Asian women, authorities said Tuesday.

Three people were killed and two others injured at a massage parlor in Cherokee County late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after, shootings at two Atlanta massage parlors that are across the street from each other left four dead. Police did not say whether they believe the Atlanta shootings were connected to the one in Cherokee County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-colored SUV that pulled up to the Cherokee County business.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — A shooting at an Atlanta-area massage parlor left two dead and several more injured Tuesday, authorities said.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths and said three people have been transported to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Baker told WXIA-TV that it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

It appears that all five victims were shot inside the business, Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The suspect was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said.

Authorities late Tuesday were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-colored SUV. The sheriff’s office posted surveillance pictures on its Facebook page, asking people to share the images that show the man near the vehicle. They described the man as a suspect, and asked that anyone who recognizes him or the vehicle call 911.

The gunfire temporarily shut down traffic near the business located in the 6400 block of Highway 92, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

