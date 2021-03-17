A strong system brings storms to the region on Thursday

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy this morning with areas of patchy fog. Clouds look to break up a bit and we will likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures climb to the lower 60s in the mountains and mid to upper 60s in the Piedmont.

THURSDAY

A strong low pressure system develops across the Plains and will help setup a multi-day severe risk which moves from the South Wednesday to the Mid-Atlantic Thursday.

Rain and storms expected on Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

Rain will enter the area before sunrise Thursday. The morning commute will be soggy with off and on showers expected into late Thursday. evening Moderate to heavy rain will be possible along with some strong thunderstorms.

Strong storms are possible on Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

1″ to 2″ of rain is possible with locally higher amounts in storms

Localized heavy rain may lead to flooding

Scattered severe storms possible Thursday afternoon (mainly east of the Blue Ridge Parkway)

The severe threat is increasing on Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

The severe threat shifts east by Thursday night but we’ll keep a few lingering showers around into early Friday.

FRIDAY

Any leftover showers will move through the region Friday morning with cooler, blustery conditions returning by the afternoon. Highs return to the 50s.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be quite seasonable with increasing sunshine and highs in the mid-50s.

