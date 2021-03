ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A body was pulled from the Roanoke River Wednesday afternoon.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was called shortly after 1 p.m. to the river near Piedmont Park in the southeast part of the city.

The body has not been identified and there is no word how long the person was in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

