Following downward trend, rate of positive COVID tests in VA rises slightly

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 598,468 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, March 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,327 from the 597,141 reported Tuesday, a larger increase than the 1,276 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,775,063 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 2,740,975. Wednesday’s numbers have yet to be released.

6,220,455 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 5.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 5.2% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,154 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Tuesday’s 10,104.

1,077 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,088 on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 137 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the near southwest region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities. Twenty-five patients are in the ICU and 15 are on ventilators. There are an additional seven patients under investigation, awaiting results.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

49,316 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.