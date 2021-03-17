Advertisement

Housing authority residents receive vaccinations

The Roanoke housing authority brought vaccines to residents 65 and older, during vaccine clinics Tuesday.
The Roanoke housing authority brought vaccines to residents 65 and older, during vaccine clinics Tuesday.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many Virginians who are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine, transportation can be a challenge.

So the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority brought the vaccines to its residents.

On Tuesday, residents 65 and over received their second doses during vaccine clinics at Melrose Towers and two other locations.

“At first I was hesitant,” said Melrose Towers resident Timothy Johnson. “I wasn’t too sure about it, but as time went on I said no I’ve got some age on me, so I’d better take this.”

Sadie Gordon was pleased she didn’t have to leave the building to receive her vaccine.

“I was really hoping you know that somebody would come here and give us the vaccine, because, like I’m saying, so many people don’t have the transportation,” she told us.

Michael’s Pharmacy from Abingdon provided the vaccines for about 140 residents and employees of the housing authority.

