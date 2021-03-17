Pulaski River Turtles names 2021 season manager

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appalachian League’s Pulaski River Turtles is getting a new manager: Major League Baseball veteran Clark Crist.

The Tucson, Arizona native most recently served as a National Junior College Cross Checker for the Arizona Diamondbacks, overseeing prospects nationwide from 2015 to 2020.

“I am very excited to be a part of the inaugural season of the new Appalachian League,” said Crist. “It is an honor to be allowed to work with these young, talented college players and I am thankful to Major League Baseball and USA Baseball for giving me this opportunity. My goal is to provide these athletes an understanding of the game while enhancing their abilities. I am also looking forward to working with the Pulaski ownership and front office and meeting the wonderful, supportive fans of the River Turtles!”

Crist played baseball at the University of Arizona, where he was the starting shortstop for the 1980 team that authored 19 late-inning comebacks en route to the national championship, according to a release from the Pulaski River Turtles.

Crist spent four seasons in Minor League Baseball after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 1980. He ended up serving as a player-coach for the Mariners Double A affiliate, the Chattanooga Lookouts, from 1982 to 1985.

Afterward, Crist spent time in the major leagues as a scout for the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds. He oversaw the signing of many notable players, including All-Stars Kenny Lofton and Albert Pujols, Covelli ‘Coco’ Crisp, Mike Leake, Tommy Pham, Chris Duncan and Amir Garrett.

The Pulaski team is celebrating its 55th season in the Appalachian League in 2021.

