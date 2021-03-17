Advertisement

Pulaski River Turtles names 2021 season manager

Clark Crist has been named the 2021 season manager for the Pulaski River Turtles.
Clark Crist has been named the 2021 season manager for the Pulaski River Turtles.(Pulaski River Turtles)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appalachian League’s Pulaski River Turtles is getting a new manager: Major League Baseball veteran Clark Crist.

The Tucson, Arizona native most recently served as a National Junior College Cross Checker for the Arizona Diamondbacks, overseeing prospects nationwide from 2015 to 2020.

“I am very excited to be a part of the inaugural season of the new Appalachian League,” said Crist. “It is an honor to be allowed to work with these young, talented college players and I am thankful to Major League Baseball and USA Baseball for giving me this opportunity. My goal is to provide these athletes an understanding of the game while enhancing their abilities. I am also looking forward to working with the Pulaski ownership and front office and meeting the wonderful, supportive fans of the River Turtles!”

Crist played baseball at the University of Arizona, where he was the starting shortstop for the 1980 team that authored 19 late-inning comebacks en route to the national championship, according to a release from the Pulaski River Turtles.

Crist spent four seasons in Minor League Baseball after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 1980. He ended up serving as a player-coach for the Mariners Double A affiliate, the Chattanooga Lookouts, from 1982 to 1985.

Afterward, Crist spent time in the major leagues as a scout for the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds. He oversaw the signing of many notable players, including All-Stars Kenny Lofton and Albert Pujols, Covelli ‘Coco’ Crisp, Mike Leake, Tommy Pham, Chris Duncan and Amir Garrett.

The Pulaski team is celebrating its 55th season in the Appalachian League in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy the Hillsville Police Department
15-year-old girl missing out of Carroll County found safe
WDBJ7 heard from dozens of people in our hometowns and throughout the Commonwealth about their...
Virginians frustrated with Virginia Employment Commission as second round of unemployment benefits end
Some Virginia health districts moving to Phase 1c vaccinations
Civil rights restored to more than 69,000 Virginians
Strong storms are possible on Thursday.
From warm to storms, it’s a busy second half of the week

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
Danville Otterbots logo
Danville baseball team introduces new name
Tech Women Draw Marquette in NCAA Tourney
Tech Women Draw Marquette in NCAA Tourney
Logan Thomas at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
Logan Thomas at Roanoke Valley Sports Club