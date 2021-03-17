Advertisement

Ronald McDonald House announces partnership with Virginia Tech player, NFL-prospect

Christian Darrisaw will be a new ambassador for the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia.
Christian Darrisaw will be a new ambassador for the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia.(RMHC)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ronald McDonald House announced an ambassador partnership with Virginia Tech football player and NFL-prospect Christian Darrisaw in order to increase awareness and understanding of their nonprofit.

Darrisaw is an offensive lineman at Virginia Tech. As a freshman, he earned ESPN Freshman Midseason All-American honors and secured a place on the 247 Sports Freshman All-American Team. In 2019, he was named to the Athlon Sports Second Team All-ACC, along with the Phil Steele Third Team All-ACC. He earned First Team All_ACC honors in 2020 and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft just before Christmas.

Darrisaw has a desire to create a positive impact on his community. His marketing representative, Terence Tarrer, reached out to RMHC of Southwest Virginia to facilitate the new partnership, according to a release from the nonprofit.

“Christian is a true Hokie at heart and it’s very important to give back to the Hokie Community and [he] wants to be a part of something that helps those going through a tragedy on a ongoing basis,” said Tarrer.

In the release, RMHC of SWVA said with Darrisaw’s help, they will continue to further the mission of keeping families close to each other and to provide needed care.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy the Hillsville Police Department
15-year-old girl missing out of Carroll County found safe
WDBJ7 heard from dozens of people in our hometowns and throughout the Commonwealth about their...
Virginians frustrated with Virginia Employment Commission as second round of unemployment benefits end
Some Virginia health districts moving to Phase 1c vaccinations
Civil rights restored to more than 69,000 Virginians
Strong storms are possible on Thursday.
From warm to storms, it’s a busy second half of the week

Latest News

COVID Companions is buddying up by keeping in touch and teaching older adults about technology....
NRV COVID companions connect with older adults during pandemic
A new Virginia LOVEworks mural has been installed in the city, and many are hopeful this will...
Radford brings LOVEworks installation to encourage visitors
Roanoke City Council votes to ban guns from buildings and parks
Salem developer Luke Waldrop died Friday at the age of 97.
Salem developer, community leader Luke Waldrop dies at 97