Ronald McDonald House announces partnership with Virginia Tech player, NFL-prospect

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ronald McDonald House announced an ambassador partnership with Virginia Tech football player and NFL-prospect Christian Darrisaw in order to increase awareness and understanding of their nonprofit.

Darrisaw is an offensive lineman at Virginia Tech. As a freshman, he earned ESPN Freshman Midseason All-American honors and secured a place on the 247 Sports Freshman All-American Team. In 2019, he was named to the Athlon Sports Second Team All-ACC, along with the Phil Steele Third Team All-ACC. He earned First Team All_ACC honors in 2020 and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft just before Christmas.

Darrisaw has a desire to create a positive impact on his community. His marketing representative, Terence Tarrer, reached out to RMHC of Southwest Virginia to facilitate the new partnership, according to a release from the nonprofit.

“Christian is a true Hokie at heart and it’s very important to give back to the Hokie Community and [he] wants to be a part of something that helps those going through a tragedy on a ongoing basis,” said Tarrer.

In the release, RMHC of SWVA said with Darrisaw’s help, they will continue to further the mission of keeping families close to each other and to provide needed care.

