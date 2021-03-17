Advertisement

Suspect arrested after Lynchburg shooting Monday night

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6166.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One male victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries Monday night after an incident along Cabell Street.

According to Lynchburg Police, “officers responded to the 500 block of Cabell Street for a report of shots fired and a malicious wounding.”

Multiple shots into vehicles in the area were also found.

Brent Jaylen Moses, 19 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

