Vaccine distribution steady in RCAHD, but long wait-list still exists

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, there are still thousands of people on the wait list to get a vaccine in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, in each phase.

On her weekly conference call, Morrow said cases are on the decline, but there is still significant COVID-19 activity in our communities. As of Tuesday, over 107,000 vaccines have been distributed to RCAHD residents, but the health districts are currently still vaccinating in Phase 1B.

”We still have about 5,000 people who are between the ages of 50 and 64 who identify as having at least one medical condition. So there are different ways of us clearing the data, but I’m certainly more confident in the numbers this week than I was last week,” said Morrow.

Morrow added that demand for the shot is still far greater than supply, but in the coming weeks this district is set to receive anywhere from 8,000-10,0000 doses weekly.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.