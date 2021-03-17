Advertisement

Vaccine distribution steady in RCAHD, but long wait-list still exists

By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, there are still thousands of people on the wait list to get a vaccine in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, in each phase.

On her weekly conference call, Morrow said cases are on the decline, but there is still significant COVID-19 activity in our communities. As of Tuesday, over 107,000 vaccines have been distributed to RCAHD residents, but the health districts are currently still vaccinating in Phase 1B.

”We still have about 5,000 people who are between the ages of 50 and 64 who identify as having at least one medical condition. So there are different ways of us clearing the data, but I’m certainly more confident in the numbers this week than I was last week,” said Morrow.

Morrow added that demand for the shot is still far greater than supply, but in the coming weeks this district is set to receive anywhere from 8,000-10,0000 doses weekly.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
File image
Ten arrested, three still wanted in connection with February Radford incident
Ozmeik Clements was in court twice Monday. The first time was so he could make a not guilty...
Roanoke man pleads not guilty, changes mind and pleads guilty to murder charge
Two Virginia sheriffs to pull inmates out of troubled regional jail
Neisha Ringgold (Norfolk), Celina Robinson (Leesville) and Kendra Luckett (Bristol) share their...
Virginians share frustrating experiences with Virginia Employment Commission

Latest News

Suspect arrested after Lynchburg shooting Monday night
Montgomery County School Budget Chat Preview 3.16.21
Montgomery County School Budget Chat Preview 3.16.21
Appomattox County School Funds Update
Appomattox County School Funds Update 3.16.21
Voting Rights Restored To Felons
Voting Rights Restored To Felons