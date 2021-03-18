Advertisement

Body discovered in Marion home following fire

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A body was discovered in a Marion home Thursday following an early-morning fire.

Crews responded to the 200 block of North Chestnut Street around 2:45 a.m. after Smyth County 911 got a report of shots fired and a fire at the home. Crews found a brick home fully involved; police secured the scene and firefighters worked into the morning to extinguish the fire, according to a release from the town’s public information officer.

While investigating, officers found the remains of one person and a dog inside the home. The cause of the fire and cause of death have not been determined.

The sheriff’s office did not say if there were any shots actually fired at the address or if the sounds heard were related to the fire.

