Man convicted of robbing Lynchburg cabbie in 2019

Stacey Miller mugshot
Stacey Miller mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of robbing a cab driver in Lynchburg in 2019 has been found guilty.

Stacey Miller was convicted of Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

The night of February 10, 2019, a cab driver picked up two passengers in the 1600 block of Bedford Avenue in Lynchburg. He drove them to their destination on Grayson Avenue, where both men got out, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

One man, later identified as Miller, pushed a pistol to the back of the cab driver’s head, and both men demanded money from the cab driver while threatening to kill him, according to Harrison. The cab driver gave them all his cash and the two men ran away.

The sentencing hearing is set for June 19, 2021.

The second robber was never caught.

