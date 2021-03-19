Blacksburg bars welcome return of NCAA tournament crowds

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - March Madness looks a lot different this year for many bars and kitchens in Blacksburg.

Restaurants and bars saw larger crowds than usual with the Hokies playing earlier in the day.

“The pandemic, it’s been rough for everybody. Slowly coming to an end and tournament time is here,” said Mike Loving, a student at Virginia Tech.

Many bars and restaurants welcomed the NCAA crowds, but kept COVID-19 regulations in mind.

But some places did reach capacity quickly. Owners and managers had to turn some folks away.

Managers says they expected to see more folks out, which is why they kept tables and groups more than 6 feet apart.

Fans say even though they could not support their teams in person, they were going to make sure they supported them no matter what.

“The whole team, those are my dogs, so we are going to come out, we going to support them,” said Kevin Newell, a senior at Virginia Tech.

“They know that we are here, and we are rocking with them,” said Sam Kuprianov, a Hokie fan.

Even though the Hokies lost during the first round, many fans stayed out enjoying the other games, because they say the fact there even is a tournament is something worth celebrating.

