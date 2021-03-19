Advertisement

Campbell County man arrested on child pornography charge

Robert Thompson mugshot
Robert Thompson mugshot(Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man has been arrested as part an investigation by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Robert Thompson, 58, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of failure to register information to the Sex Offender Registry. Thompson is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 434-534-9521.

