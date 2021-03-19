Campbell County man arrested on child pornography charge

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man has been arrested as part an investigation by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Robert Thompson, 58, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of failure to register information to the Sex Offender Registry. Thompson is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 434-534-9521.

