Cause of death determined for missing man recovered from Roanoke River

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of death of a man, missing for two weeks, whose body was recovered from the Roanoke River Wednesday.

The cause of Brent Gibson’s death is blunt force trauma to the chest and drowning, with the wound being self-inflicted.

Gibson’s body was recovered from the river near Rutrough Point after a two-week search for him.

The search for Gibson began March 3, near the Roanoke River Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

