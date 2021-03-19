COVID percent positive rate remains steady in VA Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 602,182 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, March 19, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,632 from the 600,550 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 2,082 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,940,103 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Thursday’s 2,870,901.

6,273,145 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 5.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 10,092 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, down from the 10,182 reported on the VDH website on Thursday. When we asked the VDH about the disparity in numbers, we received this response:

In continued efforts to ensure that only COVID-19 related deaths are included in Virginia COVID-19 official statistics per the Virginia Case Definition for COVID-19 Associated Mortality, VDH recently conducted an extensive review of more than 10,000 previously reported COVID-19 deaths. Among these, less than 1% (99 deaths) were determined to not qualify as “COVID-19 associated” deaths per the case definition and re-classified to be a COVID-19 case that did not result in death. Today (3/19/21), a decrease in total net number of COVID-19 deaths is being reported on the VDH COVID-19 dashboard (more COVID-19 deaths were removed than added on 3/19/21). All COVID-19 data presented on the VDH website are considered preliminary and subject to change. VDH strives to provide accurate and timely data to the public while performing ongoing and comprehensive data assurance and quality efforts.

1,035 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,034 on Thursday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

49,508 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.