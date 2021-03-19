Advertisement

Danville Police looking for help identifying and tracking robbers

Surveillance images from Danville hotel robbery, March 14, 2021
Surveillance images from Danville hotel robbery, March 14, 2021(Danville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have released photos they hope will help track two robbers.

The robbery took place in the early morning hours of March 14, 2021 in the 3500 block of West Main Street.

The victim told police he was at a hotel having drinks with two men he didn’t know. One of the men pulled a handgun, hit the victim in the head and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim handed over the wallet, the two men stole some of his belongings and left. The victim sustained a cut on his head.

The robbers left in a white Nissan sedan with Virginia license plates.

Surveillance image from Danville hotel robbery March 14, 2021
Surveillance image from Danville hotel robbery March 14, 2021(Danville PD)

Anyone who may have information on this incident or may recognize the men is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE: p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

