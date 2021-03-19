E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest football programs talk player commitment during quarantine period

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three weeks ago E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest squared off in their rivalry season opener.

Days later the programs would be sidelined over coronavirus concerns.

Now, after a two-week quarantine period, both programs are coming back to competition Friday.

“We’re adjusting well, we’re taking punches, we’re taking opportunities. We’re getting better,” said Jeff Woody, E.C. Glass varsity head coach.

Woody says that’s because his players are resilient.

Whether it was doing Zoom calls with them during quarantine or coming back Saturday to practice with a great attitude, he says it’s the team that’s making it work.

“We jumped in here at 100 miles per hour in an attempt to get ourselves prepared for a game. And we all love competition and these kids wanna play and their ability here at E.C. Glass to adjust is all the way up,” said Woody.

That feeling of resiliency is much the same down the road at Jefferson Forest. The program there says players stayed active even when they couldn’t meet.

“They responded really well, they stayed active during the quarantine time on their own and all of them came back ready and excited to get back to work,” said Martin Cox, Jefferson Forest offensive coordinator.

That attitude along with watching film and mentally preparing will be the key in a long-awaited return.

“The team that can adjust is gonna be the best team out there and everybody has to adjust as this point,” said Woody.

Forest will play Amherst County Friday while Glass faces Liberty (Bedford).

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.