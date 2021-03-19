Child with lighter starts Danville house fire; another fire was electrical

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded to two house fires in just as many days.

Thursday, March 18, the department responded to a fire at 206 Watson Street just before 6 p.m. Crews found light smoking coming from the back of the home and were told by the occupant that a small mattress was on fire on the back porch.

Firefighters removed the mattress and extinguished it using a water extinguisher. The department said the home’s interior sustained minor smoke damage, and minor damage was done to the back porch, electric panel box and plastic conduit. Electricity was disconnected due to the panel box’s damage.

Three people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire marshal determined the fire was caused by a child playing with a lighter. The marshal wants to remind adults to store matches and lighters out of the reach of children.

Friday, the department responded to another fire, this time at 182 Forestdale Drive. Units found a 1.5-story house with light smoke showing from the first floor door on the right side of the house. The fire was found just inside the door and was confined to a desk area.

The department said the occupants were out of the house at the time of their arrival.

It was determined the fire originated from a wall outlet due to a malfunction. While there was no fire extension inside of the wall, the electricity was disconnected until it could be inspected and repaired.

The fire department recommends checking your smoke alarms or calling the department for assistance in checking or installing them.

