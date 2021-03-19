Advertisement

Google announces North Carolina cloud engineering hub

The site will eventually support more than 1,000 jobs and be one of Google Cloud’s top engineering hubs.
(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Google has announced plans to create a hub in Durham, North Carolina, for hundreds of engineers to work on its Google Cloud products.

The company said in a statement Thursday that it is already recruiting for the site and that it plans to employ 150 people by the end of the year. The company said it will aim to add 300 more employees next year and 500 more in 2023.

The site will eventually support more than 1,000 jobs and be one of Google Cloud’s top engineering hubs.

The Google service uses cloud-based computing to help companies with a range of needs including managing databases and collaborating remotely.

Most Read

Cause of death determined for missing man recovered from Roanoke River
A woman from Roanoke and a man from Franklin County won big on Virginia Lottery scratch tickets.
Roanoke woman, Franklin Co. man win big on Virginia Lottery scratchers
Jason Whittaker mugshot
Death of woman found at Marion fire determined to be homicide; person of interest sought
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Two injured, displaced after Roanoke Co. fire
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

Latest News

Carilion nurse wins Governor’s EMS Award
Courtesy Roanoke Fire & Rescue Facebook page
One cat dead, another missing after Roanoke County fire Saturday
Birthdays and anniversaries for March 20, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 20, 2021
Saturday Morning Forecast
FFE Player Of The Week Roy Gunn 3.19.21
FFE Player Of The Week Roy Gunn 3.19.21