Advertisement

Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

Heavily armed security officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement...
Heavily armed security officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement officers were killed after their convoy was ambushed by suspected drug traffickers, prompting a massive manhunt by the police, Marines and the National Guard in Coatepec Harinas, Mexico state, Thursday, March 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight state police officers and five prosecution investigators are dead in central Mexico after gunmen ambushed their convoy.

The killing of the 13 law enforcement officers Thursday sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City.

The dead law enforcement officers worked for the State of Mexico, which surrounds the capital on three sides.

While Mexico State contains suburbs of the capital, it also includes lawless mountain and scrub lands like the one where the attack occurred.

The head of the state Public Safety Department said soldiers, marines and National Guard troops were combing the area by land and air.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death determined for missing man recovered from Roanoke River
A woman from Roanoke and a man from Franklin County won big on Virginia Lottery scratch tickets.
Roanoke woman, Franklin Co. man win big on Virginia Lottery scratchers
Jason Whittaker mugshot
Death of woman found at Marion fire determined to be homicide; person of interest sought
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Two injured, displaced after Roanoke Co. fire
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

Latest News

Carilion nurse wins Governor’s EMS Award
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
Courtesy Roanoke Fire & Rescue Facebook page
One cat dead, another missing after Roanoke County fire Saturday
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights